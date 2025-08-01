web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 1, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Jason Momoa reveals his father’s cameo in ‘Chief of War’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood star Jason Momoa confirmed that his father, Joseph Momoa, has a special cameo in his new Apple TV+ show, ‘Chief of War’.

Jason Momoa – News and Updates

In his latest TV show appearance to promote his new series, ‘Chief of War’, which follows the rebellion against the unification of Hawaii under the rule of King Kamehameha, Jason Momoa revealed that his Hawaiian native father, Joseph Momoa, has a special role in the historical series, which the ‘Aquaman’ star also co-creates and executive produces.

“Pops is in it, yeah, he’s blowing the conch shell,” Momoa said to confirm.

However, he also emphasised that the particular role wasn’t just made up, but has its own significance, and is something his father has always been proud of. “Any special gathering whatsoever, my dad was always doing that. To see him all in the in wardrobe was a pretty beautiful moment,” he added.

Also Read: Jason Momoa’s son to join him for acting debut in ‘Dune 3’

Notably, the nine-episode launch season of ‘Chief of War’ started streaming on Apple’s streaming platform on Friday, August 1.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, to do something for my culture and my heritage,” Momoa, who was born in Hawaii’s capital, Honolulu, said about the project. “To be honest, guys, I’ve never seen anything quite like this show.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.