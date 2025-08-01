Jason Momoa reveals his father’s cameo in ‘Chief of War’

Hollywood star Jason Momoa confirmed that his father, Joseph Momoa, has a special cameo in his new Apple TV+ show, ‘Chief of War’.

In his latest TV show appearance to promote his new series, ‘Chief of War’, which follows the rebellion against the unification of Hawaii under the rule of King Kamehameha, Jason Momoa revealed that his Hawaiian native father, Joseph Momoa, has a special role in the historical series, which the ‘Aquaman’ star also co-creates and executive produces.

“Pops is in it, yeah, he’s blowing the conch shell,” Momoa said to confirm.

However, he also emphasised that the particular role wasn’t just made up, but has its own significance, and is something his father has always been proud of. “Any special gathering whatsoever, my dad was always doing that. To see him all in the in wardrobe was a pretty beautiful moment,” he added.

Also Read: Jason Momoa’s son to join him for acting debut in ‘Dune 3’

Notably, the nine-episode launch season of ‘Chief of War’ started streaming on Apple’s streaming platform on Friday, August 1.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, to do something for my culture and my heritage,” Momoa, who was born in Hawaii’s capital, Honolulu, said about the project. “To be honest, guys, I’ve never seen anything quite like this show.”