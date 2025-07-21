Jason Momoa’s son to join him for acting debut in ‘Dune 3’

Jason Momoa confirmed that his teenage son Nakoa-Wolf will join the Hollywood star in the upcoming instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’, to mark his acting debut.

In his recent outing at the premiere of Apple TV+ miniseries ‘Chief of War’, in Hawaii, actor Jason Momoa confirmed his son’s acting debut with ‘Dune 3’, as he spoke about the unexpected casting.

“This, this kid, what the hell? I’m like, no, no, you can’t act. No, you’re not gonna be in,” Momoa reacted upon being congratulated. “And then he literally – and he did it on his own. He’s ready for the – I mean, listen, he’s going to be way better than I have ever been, so I’m like, that’s what you want for your children.” “He’s loud like his father, so it’s like we have that in common,” the ‘Aquaman’ actor quipped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) Notably, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 16, is the youngest of two children of Momoa he shared with his ex-wife, actor Lisa Bonet. Their elder daughter is Lola Lolani, 18.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three’, based on Frank Herbert’s novel ‘Dune Messiah’, is the third movie in his hit sci-fi franchise. Besides Momoa as Duncan Idaho, his co-stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh also return in ‘Dune 3’ to reprise their roles.

While makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding Nakoa-Wolf’s casting and role, reports suggest that he essays Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Chani’s (Zendaya) son Leto II, a twin to Ghanima (Ida Brooke).

