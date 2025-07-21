Jason Momoa’s son to join him for acting debut in ‘Dune 3’

Jason Momoa confirmed that his teenage son Nakoa-Wolf will join the Hollywood star in the upcoming instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’, to mark his acting debut.
In his recent outing at the premiere of Apple TV+ miniseries ‘Chief of War’, in Hawaii, actor Jason Momoa confirmed his son’s acting debut with ‘Dune 3’, as he spoke about the unexpected casting.
Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three’, based on Frank Herbert’s novel ‘Dune Messiah’, is the third movie in his hit sci-fi franchise. Besides Momoa as Duncan Idaho, his co-stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh also return in ‘Dune 3’ to reprise their roles.
While makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding Nakoa-Wolf’s casting and role, reports suggest that he essays Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Chani’s (Zendaya) son Leto II, a twin to Ghanima (Ida Brooke).
