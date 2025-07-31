web analytics
'Hate it': Jason Momoa stuns fans with major transformation

In a candid confession, Hollywood star Jason Momoa admits that he hates the transformation, as he shaved off his beard, for the first time in six years, to get back into his character of Duncan Idaho, for ‘Dune 3’.

Jason Momoa is embracing back (though not all happy about it) his Duncan Idaho mode, as he, along with the other returning actors of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ franchise, are soon to start filming for the third instalment of the hit sci-fi film series, based on Frank Herbert’s novel ‘Dune Messiah’.

And for the initial prep, Momoa had to shave off his beard, which he hadn’t touched in the last six years, since he last filmed for the original ‘Dune’ movie.

The ‘Aquaman’ star shared a video of himself shaving off the beard on Instagram and captioned, “Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again.” “Only for you, Denis [Villeneuve],” he said in the clip, referring to ‘Dune’ filmmaker, before he candidly confessed, “Goddamnit! I hate it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Besides Momoa as Duncan Idaho, his co-stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh also return in the next instalment to reprise their roles, whereas reports suggest that the former’s teenage son Nakoa-Wolf, 16, also joins the ensemble cast in the title.

‘Dune 3’ is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.

