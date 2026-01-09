Jason Schreier denies confirming GTA 6 delay, stating report was misconstrued

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is projected to be released in November 2026, which is still over 10 months away. Recently, however, GTA 6 fans voiced concern. This happened when Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier mentioned that the game might not be as “content complete” as Rockstar had previously indicated. This suggested the possibility of another delay. Some fans interpreted this as a sign that Rockstar had already postponed the game again. Consequently, Schreier clarified his remarks.

During a recent appearance on the Button Mash podcast, Schreier stated, “The last I heard, [GTA 6] was still not content complete.” This means that people were still finishing things up, finalizing levels and missions, and determining what would make it into the game. He added that he does not believe anyone at Rockstar can state with 100% certainty that GTA 6 will be ready for release in November.

Furthermore, Schreier reiterated that a fall release for GTA 6 would not shock him. He noted that a potential delay would follow a pattern similar to that of Red Dead Redemption 2. He described reports claiming a confirmed delay as “a complete misunderstanding of what I said.”

Rockstar Games has a track record of delaying its major AAA titles. GTA 6 has already experienced two postponements, and reports suggest this latest potential delay could cost Rockstar over $60 million.

Although Rockstar has not yet announced a price for GTA 6, some analysts speculate the studio could price the standard edition at $100. If this happens, the increase might prompt other publishers to raise their prices as well. Rockstar plans to release Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.