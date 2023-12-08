‘Full of heart and excitement…’: Jason Statham ‘can’t wait for people’ to watch ‘The Beekeeper’

Hollywood action star Jason Statham cannot wait for audiences to watch his next film with director David Ayer, titled ‘The Beekeeper’.

Speaking about one of his buzziest projects, ‘The Beekeeper’, Hollywood A-lister Jason Statham dubbed it ‘sophisticated, cool, full of heart and excitement’ and expressed his excitement for moviegoers to watch it.

“I can’t wait for people to see that. It’s really sophisticated and cool, full of heart and excitement. It’s a great film. The result is obviously yet to be seen, but I’m really, really proud of the movie,” he told the media reporters at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday.

Going further about the action thriller, that follows Mr Clay [Statham] – a former operative of a clandestine organization called ‘Beekeepers’ – who sets out to exact revenge against the company responsible for the suicide of his friend and neighbour, the ‘Fast X’ star added, “The whole movie escalates in terms of the action and it goes through an incredible, great crescendo. The whole world [of the film] has a mythology of the ‘beekeeping’ world.”

“If we were fortunate enough to make a sequel, we have a whole world that we can dive into,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Ayer and Statham will also be reuniting for another film ‘Levon’s Trade’, based on a Sylvester Stallone script.

