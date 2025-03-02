Bumrah makes hilarious comments on verbal spat with Sam Konstas

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made hilarious comments on his verbal exchange with Australia opening batter Sam Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange with the Australia batter after he was asked to stop midway through his run-up on Day 1 of the SCG Test.

The India pacer was seen gesturing in anger towards Usman Khawaja, who was on strike, and Sam Konstas who stopped him from the non-striker’s end.

A fired-up Jasprit Bumrah was seen charging towards Konstas after dismissing Khawaja on the last ball of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The India pacer has now shared a hilarious take on his verbal exchange and his following reaction to it.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Bumrah jokingly said he had asked Sam Konstas if everything was fine at home.

Read more: Sam Konstas speaks up on Bumrah incident in final BGT Test

“Pata nahi isme aapko kuch aur lag raha hoga, main to usse puch raha tha ki ‘sab theek hai? Mummy theek hai, ghar par sab theek hai? Usne bola ‘haan theek hai’ to maine bola ‘Acha theek hai ab ball daal deta hoon’ (I don’t know what you think but I just asked him, ‘Is everything okay? Is your mother fine, is everything at home fine?’ He said ‘Yes, it’s fine,’ to which I said ‘Okay, I will now deliver the bowl’” Bumrah added.

The India pacer, however, downplayed the altercations that happened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying that such incidents were common on a cricket field.

“We were wasting some time, they were trying to do it as well. We were trying to put some pressure. But, that’s not the best example. I am not angry all the time but sometimes, it happens,” Jasprit Bumrah.