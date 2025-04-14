Jasprit Bumrah, Nair involved in heated exchange during DC-MI IPL clash

Tensions flared at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season on Sunday, as Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah were involved in a stormy exchange during the second innings of the Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians encounter.

The incident unfolded after a minor collision between Nair and Jasprit Bumrah while Nair was running between the wickets. Although Karun promptly apologised, Bumrah appeared visibly agitated, sparking a heated moment on the field.

Cameras also captured Karun in conversation with DC skipper Hardik Pandya, while former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma’s reaction quickly went viral on social media, adding further intrigue to the episode.

The average Delhi vs Mumbai debate in comments section 🫣 Don’t miss @ImRo45 ‘s reaction at the end 😁 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QAuja88phU#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/FPt0XeYaqS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

As for the match, Delhi Capitals fell agonisingly short by 12 runs despite a brilliant 89-run blitz from Karun Nair off just 40 balls.

His explosive half-century came off only 22 deliveries, marking his first IPL fifty in seven years and giving DC real hope in their pursuit of Mumbai’s challenging total of 205/5.

Read more: MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement rumours

However, DC’s hopes unravelled dramatically, with three consecutive run-outs in the penultimate over sealing their fate. This defeat marked Delhi’s first loss of the season after an impressive run of four consecutive victories.

Mumbai’s Karn Sharma was named Player of the Match for his impactful spell of 3 for 36, which played a pivotal role in halting DC’s momentum.

Looking ahead, Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Wednesday, April 16, with the match set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will return to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17, also at 7:30 pm IST.