Jasprit Bumrah rules out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January.

Harshit Rana, who has picked up two wickets in his first two appearances in the current ODI series against England, replaced Jasprit Bumrah.

This is the second ICC tournament that the Jasprit Bumrah has had to miss due to a back problem; the first being the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially a member of the preliminary squad, was replaced by spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the Indian squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shivam Dube have all been nominated as non-traveling substitutes.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will kick off on 19 February with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Stadium.

The eight-team tournament is set to be hosted by Pakistan who won the 2017 edition after thrashing India in the final.

India have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

India will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20, before a much-anticipated encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. While their last group stage game against New Zealand is scheduled for March 2.

India squad for Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.