Bumrah shares first post after being ruled out of CT 2025

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shared his first social media post after he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-arm pacer’s participation in the upcoming tournament remained uncertain following a back injury he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite being ruled out of the England white-ball series, Jasprit Bumrah was included in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Indian media outlets reported that the India pacer could not recover from the injury, leading the Indian selectors to rule him out of the upcoming tournament.

Days earlier, it was confirmed by the BCCI that Jasprit Bumrah has been replaced by Harshit Rana in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Now, the India pacer has shared a glimpse of his recovery and rehabilitation process at India’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Bumrah shared a mirror selfie from what looks like a gym as he continues his training session in Bengaluru.

He wrote in the caption of his post, “Rebuilding.”

Pertinent to note here that the right-arm pacer was instrumental for India in their triumph at T20 World Cup 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets and was named the Player of the Tournament.

The India pacer was also named Test Cricketer of the Year and Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards 2024.