Jasprit Bumrah’s wife hits back at trolls mocking son Angad

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan slammed trolls, mocking their son Angad’s facial expression during the IPL 2025.

Photos of the family went viral a day earlier from the IPL 2025 game between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

However, some social media users made insensitive remarks on the 18-month-old Angad, triggering a fiery response from Sanjana Ganesan.

Ganesan took to her Instagram Stories to slam the trolls for their remarks on their son.

“Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment,” she wrote in her post.

“Jasprit [Bumrah] and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else,” she said.

Sanjana Ganesan added, “We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage.”

Taking aim at trolls for commenting on her son’s facial expression, the cricket broadcaster said that her son was getting trolled for his serious expression.

“He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we’re becoming as a community and it’s honestly really sad,” she added.

Her husband, Jasprit Bumrah, also shared the story on his social media account.

The right-arm pacer is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025, where he surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker for MI in the tournament’s history.