Punjabi legend Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Punjabi cinema legend Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away aged 65, after suffering a brain stroke.

As reported by Indian media, veteran actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, best known for his work in Punjabi films, including ‘Jatt & Juliet’, ‘Carry on Jatta’, ‘Mahaul Theek Hai’ and ‘Sardaar Ji’, died in the early hours of Friday at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, confirmed his close friend Balmukund Sharma.

According to the details, Bhalla was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening after he suffered a brain stroke. He received immediate medical attention, but doctors shared that the actor had lost a lot of blood.

Mourning the death of the ‘king of Punjabi comedy’, BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal wrote on X, “His passing is not just a personal loss but an irreparable void for the Punjabi film industry, Punjabi theatre, Punjabi music world & every Punjabi household that cherished his timeless characters. His laughter was medicine, his satire was social reform, and his personality was larger than life.”

“On behalf of millions of Punjabis worldwide, I extend heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, fans, the Punjabi film fraternity and all those who were touched by his art,” Grewal added.

The funeral for the comedy stalwart will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Bhalla is survived by his wife, Parmdeep, and their son, Pukhraj Bhalla.

