What happened to Jaswinder Bhalla before he passed away?

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla tragically passed away on August 22, 2025, at a private hospital in Mohali after suffering a brain stroke. The 64-year-old star, celebrated for his iconic roles in films like Carry on Jatta and Jatt & Juliet, succumbed to his condition at 4:35 AM, according to hospital reports.

What Happened to Jaswinder Bhalla?

According to Bal Mukand Sharma, a close friend of the actor, Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on the evening of August 20, 2025. He was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was placed under the care of the neurosurgery team. Despite being on a ventilator and receiving cardio-supportive treatment for two days, Bhalla’s condition remained critical due to significant blood loss. Fortis Hospital issued a statement:

“He was in critical condition upon admission. Despite the best clinical care and resuscitative efforts, the severity of his illness led to his passing at 04:35 AM on August 22.”

Bhalla’s final rites are set to take place in Mohali on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Tributes Pour In for the Comedy Legend

The news of Bhalla’s passing sent shockwaves through the Punjabi entertainment industry and beyond. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his grief on X, stating:

“The sudden demise of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji is deeply saddening. The silence of Chhankata’s jingle breaks our hearts. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatar will forever live in our hearts.”

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also paid tribute, saying:

“Heartbroken by the loss of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji. His proud Punjabi voice resonated globally, and his contributions to the community will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to his family and fans.”

Who Was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana, Jaswinder Bhalla was not only a celebrated performer but also an accomplished academic. He earned his BSc (Hons), MSc, and PhD in Agricultural Extension from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Starting his career as an assistant professor at PAU in 1989, he rose to become Professor and Head of the Department of Extension Education in 2015, retiring in May 2020 after over three decades of service.

Bhalla’s passion for comedy led him to perform alongside Bal Mukand Sharma at college festivals, captivating audiences with his humor. His breakthrough in Punjabi cinema came with Dullha Bhatti (1998), followed by Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), a satirical film directed by Jaspal Bhatti. Bhalla gained widespread fame through his Chhankata series and memorable roles in films like Carry on Jatta, Jatt & Juliet, and Sardaar Ji. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in Carry on Jatta, with iconic lines like “Kala Kot Avein Nahi Paya” and “Gandi Aulad Na Majaa Na Swad,” became fan favorites. His final on-screen appearance was in Gippy Grewal’s Shinda Shinda No Papa (2025).

Legacy of a Punjabi Icon

Jaswinder Bhalla’s unique blend of humor and heartfelt performances made him a household name in Punjabi cinema. His contributions to both entertainment and academia have left an indelible mark. As fans and leaders mourn his loss, his legacy as “Chacha Chatar” will continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.