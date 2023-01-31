Javed Akhtar recalls being ‘extremely worried’ about Farhan Akhtar

Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar revealed that he was “extremely worried” about his son Farhan Akhtar because of his shy and quiet attitude as compared to his daughter Zoya Akhtar’s strong persona.

Javed Akhtar, in his book “Talking Life“, wrote about ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara‘ becoming a different person after turning 23. He lauded his children for giving him greater happiness than his success.

“Farhan has really surprised me. Because I was extremely worried about him. I was not worried about Zoya. Right from her childhood, Zoya was strong and precocious,” the extract from his book quoted by PTI read. “Even when she was six or seven, she argued logically. On the other hand, Farhan was very quiet and shy… He was not a kid who argued and fought. In fact, he was intimidated by Zoya. I did not know that even in his childhood, he had another persona when he was among his peer group. I came to know much later about different aspects of his personality.”

He added: “It may sound dramatic, but it’s a fact that the success of my children gives me greater happiness than my own success. I feel proud of Zoya and Farhan. Honestly, I have never felt proud about my own work in the same way. Zoya and I tend to think logically and try to analyse things objectively. Farhan and I share a sense of humour, a happy-go-lucky attitude, taking things in a lighter vein, not making things into an issue. Many people have told me I could narrate a screenplay well. I think that was the latent actor in me. I may have had some acting talent that Farhan clearly has.”

Javed Akhtar married Honey Irani in March 1972 and became parents to Zoya the same year and Farhan two years later. The couple split in 1985 and Javed Akhtar married former actress Shabana Azmi the same year.

