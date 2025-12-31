Javed Alam Odho appointed acting IG Sindh; Favored for permanent role

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, is the frontrunner to be appointed as the new Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported.

Javed Alam Odho has been given additional charge as IG Sindh following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon, who stepped down from police service today, December 31.

The Sindh Home Ministry issued a notification today regarding Mr. Odho’s appointment.

According to the notification, he will serve as the Acting IG Sindh and will oversee all departmental decisions until a permanent Inspector General is officially appointed.

Sources indicate that it is highly likely Mr. Odho will be confirmed as the permanent IG Sindh in the coming days.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon is retiring today after the completion of his service tenure in the police department.

Born on January 1, 1966, Ghulam Nabi Memon joined the Police Service on October 19, 1991, beginning a career that spanned more than three decades.

During his service, he served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in seven districts of Sindh, gaining extensive field experience. He also held important administrative positions, including Director Anti-Corruption Establishment and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Sindh.

Memon was posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone and DIG Headquarters, and served twice as Karachi Police Chief, one of the most challenging law enforcement assignments in the country.

He also performed duties as Additional Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, overseeing intelligence and internal security matters.

Ghulam Nabi Memon was appointed as Inspector General of Police Sindh twice, first in 2022 and again in 2024, leading the provincial police force during critical law and order situations.