Javed Alam Odho appointed as Karachi police chief

KARACHI: Sindh government has appointed Javed Alam Odho as Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi, following the elevation of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, ARY NEWS reported.

Javed Alam Odho took charge as the new AIG Karachi in a ceremony today where Ghulam Nabi Memon handed the change over to him. The new Karachi police chief was also presented with a guard of honour by a police convoy.

The federal government on Thursday approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police on the provincial government’s recommendation.

Nabi was serving as Additional Inspector General (AIG) in Karachi. He has also served as AIG in Special Branch.

It is to be noted that Kamran Afzal was appointed the IG Sindh a few days back. However, the High court Sindh (SHC) had stopped him from working after he failed to present Dua Zehra, who had run away from her home to Lahore.

The SHC had issued a show-cause notice to Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Dr Kamran Fazal over the police’s failure to recover Dua Zehra, who claimed to have married a youngster Zaheer Ahmed out of her own free will.

Comments