Javed Alam Odho takes charge as new IG Police of Sindh

KARACHI: Javed Alam Odho on Thursday takes charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police following the retirement of his predecessor Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Establishment Division notified Javed Alam Odho’s appointment as Inspector General of Sindh Police after approval from the federal government.

Earlier, he was Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and was being tipped as the frontrunner for appointment of the new chief of Sindh Police.

Javed Alam Odho was earlier given additional charge as IG Sindh following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon, who stepped down from police service on December 31.

The new police chief of Sindh was given salute by a smartly dressed special police contingent on his arrival at Karachi’s Central Police Office. The new IG Sindh Police held a meeting with senior police officials posted at the CPO.

IG Javed Alam Odho also laid floral wreath at the memorial of police martyrs and observed Fateha.