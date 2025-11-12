Javed Butt murder: Court revokes bail of Tipu Truckanwala’s son

LAHORE: The investigation into the high-profile murder of Javed Butt, brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, has entered a critical phase as authorities move against the prime suspect, Ameer Fateh, the younger brother of Ameer Balaj and son of Tipu Truckanwala, ARY News reported

Police conducted a raid on the Truckanwala property in Lahore, sealing the premises and sending employees home while focusing on apprehending the suspect, Amir Fateh.

Earlier raids had resulted in the detention of three individuals, including two employees, who were later released after agreeing to produce Ameer Fatah before investigators. However, the guarantor failed to ensure Fatah’s appearance within the stipulated time, leading the court to cancel his interim bail.

The case dates back to September 2024, when a specialized “Panel of Officers” was formed under Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Zeeshan Asghar to probe the murder of Javed Butt.

The panel, comprising two SPs and two DSPs: SP Sadar Shahzad Rafique Awan, SP Rana Zahid, DSP Iftikhar Rasool Bajwa, and DSP Ijaz Ahmad Dhillon was tasked with conducting formal inquiries, including tracking down Amir Musab, suspected of ordering the killing.

During early investigations, police had arrested two shooters, Azhar and Ilyas, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who revealed that the murder was carried out on the instructions of Ameer Musab (Ameer Fateh), son of the notorious Tipu Truckanwala.

The shooters disclosed that Musab had offered Rs 500,000 and two houses as payment for the killing. The operation was allegedly coordinated through Arif, a former employee of Musab residing in Pattoki, who remains at large.

Authorities now appear to be closing in on Amir Fateh as the court has revoked his interim bail. Law enforcement officials continue to monitor Truckanwala-linked properties and have vowed to take all necessary steps to bring the accused to justice.

The case remains under close observation, with the investigation team working diligently to ensure accountability in one of Lahore’s most closely watched criminal cases in recent years.