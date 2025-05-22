web analytics
MQM-London’s Javed aka Langra dies in New Delhi

Javed alias Langra, a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London faction, passed away in New Delhi, India, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Javed alias Langra had fled to India following operation in 1992 and was wanted in Pakistan for his alleged involvement in terrorism and dozens of other hardcore cases.

He was wanted in several high-profile terrorist activities in Karachi, particularly in the Lines Area of the city. A former MQM-London official also confirmed Javed alias Langra’s death, saying that he had been undergoing dialysis for kidney disease.

Last night, he suffered a heart attack which proved fatal.

 

 

