Javed Latif opposes dialogue with PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Javed Latif on Wednesday said that talks can be held amongst the genuine political parties but not with the person who is responsible for anarchy and stoking moral decline in the society.

Taking at the floor of the National Assembly (NA), he regretted that PTI chairman Imran Khan was granted bails while sitting at home, while the PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who made the country a nuclear power and gave the CPEC and eliminated terrorism, was forced to live in exile.

He said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been banned from politics for ten years which was totally injustice. In past, he had been exiled forcefully from Pakistan by Gen. Musharaf, he told.

The minister also strongly opposed the dialogue with the PTI leader Imran Khan, stating that it cannot be done with “terrorist”, corrupt and morally sick minded leader, quoted the state news agency.

