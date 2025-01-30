web analytics
Javed Latif questions truth of “Man in jail for Constitution”

ISLAMABAD: The man who claims to have been in jail for the supremacy of the constitution is not expressing the truth, PML-N leader Javed Latif has said.

“The truth is this, the man wants to return to the job in the same manner, as he was brought earlier into power,” Javed Latif claimed while talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera”.

Replying a question he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur using government resources. “When Gandapur fails to achieve the target, he is removed to bring a fresh horse,” PML-N leader said.

“Why the backdoor channels are being used even today,” he questioned.

“It is said that the talks should be held with political people, not with us,” Javed Latif said. “Why the action not taken against those involved in such practices, are the state institutions weak (to do so),” he asked.

