Javed Latif says PML-N set to file MoNC in Punjab Assembly

SHEIKHOPURA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif has said that PTI can quit assemblies if they want to, they have already planned to file a motion of no confidence in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the law, PML-N cannot file a motion of no confidence in Punjab until an assembly session is a place.

According to details, the PML-N leader has said that they have decided to file a motion of no confidence against the CM. They could also file a motion of no confidence or impose a governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he added.

He added that Nawaz Sharif would be back in the country and lead the party shortly. It is time to nab people who were furthering foreign interests in the country, he added.

The PML-N leader added that they would go for elections themselves after the situation stabilizes. Only a fresh mandate would restore investors’ confidence in the system, he added.

However, the PML-N and alliance parties cannot file the motion of no confidence in Punjab until an assembly session is a place. Punjab Assemblies’ current session has been in place for the past four months.

Only the speaker of the assembly has the authority to end the current session.

Furthermore, Governor Baleegh-ur-Rehman cannot ask the CM to get a vote of confidence from the assembly due to the above-mentioned reason.

Similar to the Punjab assembly, the current session of the National Assembly has also been running for several months.

