Sri Lanka’s rising sensation Kamindu Mendis equaled a record held by Pakistan’s former captain and legendary batsman Javed Miandad for the most Test runs after four innings with a stunning display of skill in the game.

The 25-year-old batter has scored 419 runs in first four innings of his Test career, equaling Javed Miandad’s achievement from 1976. Kamindu Mendis made his Test debut against Australia in Galle in 2022, scoring 61 runs in the first inning, and did not have to come to bat for the second time as Sri Lanka thrashed the visitors by an inning and 39 runs.

Mendis hammered 102 and 164 in the second Test of his career against Bangladesh at Sylhet. The 25-year-old batter narrowly missed the third consecutive ton as he made an unbeaten 92, missing partners from the other end.

He missed an opportunity to tie with Mohammad Azharuddin for the most centuries after four test innings, but he ran out of partners in the fourth inning.

Pakistan’s former captain and legendary batsman Javed Miandad had also scored 419 runs in his first four Test innings. In his first four innings of the Test, Miandad scored 163, 25 not out, 25, and 206.