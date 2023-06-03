Javed Sheikh recalls his first paycheck for ‘Om Shanti Om’

Veteran film and TV actor of Pakistan, Javed Sheikh revealed the remuneration he demanded for his role as father of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’.

In a recent interview with a digital channel, Javed Sheikh recollected pleasant memories of working alongside Khan in a Bollywood film. He revealed that he was working with filmmaker Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder on a title called ‘Jaan-e-Mann’ when the latter first met him.

Sheikh shared that Khan advised her to stay back in India and settle there for more films when the aforementioned project was only in the planning phase. “I told her to find me an apartment there and she helped with it,” he recalled.

The ‘Samjhota’ actor continued, “Later when their script for Om Shanti Om was finalized, they approached me with the look of the character and costumes etc and everything was finalized. So their manager came to sign the contract and asked for the remuneration, to which I said, ‘There will be none’.”

“I told him, ‘It is an honour for me to play the role of Shahrukh’s [Khan] father in one of his biggest films being made. For the sake of Farah and him, I will not charge any money for the film’. However, when he refused to budge from the policy, I asked for Re. 1 as my fee for the project,” he added.

The veteran further mentioned that the final payment was decided by the makers and the first paycheck of the advance for the project he received was much higher than his expectations.

Released in 2007, the romance flick was written and directed by filmmaker Farah Khan. Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner Red Chillies Entertainment bankrolled the title, which marked the Bollywood debut of A-list actor Deepika Padukone opposite Khan.

‘Om Shanti Om’ was a major commercial success, being the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, and landed several accolades including leading 13 nominations at Filmfare Awards.