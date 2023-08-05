‘Shouldn’t have happened…’:  Javed Sheikh regrets divorce from Zeenat Mangi

Veteran film and TV actor of Pakistan, Javed Sheikh expressed regret on his divorce from his first wife Zinat Mangi, with whom he shares two children.

In a recent morning show appearance, showbiz veteran Javed Sheikh reflected upon his divorce from his first wife and mother of his two kids, Shehzad and Momal, as he got candid on the ‘biggest guilt’ of his life.

“My divorce is my biggest guilt. It should have not happened, and I wish it didn’t happen,” Sheikh confessed.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t want separation from my wife and our kids. Shehzad and Momal suffered a lot because of it. My kids were away from me for three years while I was married to Salma Agha. However, even in a broken family, the way they kept themselves strong was a big thing and this was just because of their mom,” added the ‘Samjhota’ actor with due credit to his ex-wife.

“The credit for a family bonding despite the broken family goes to my ex-wife. She would send them to have a family day with their dad. My kids, Saleem’s [Sheikh] kids, Behroz [Sabzwari], and my other siblings’ kids used to get together at our place.”

Despite the regrets, Sheikh expressed gratitude for the strong bond he maintains with his kids, now that they have children of their own, who call him ‘Bani’. “It’s a mix of Dada, Baba and Nana. When I think of a nana or dada, I see an old man with a long beard holding a stick. So, I’m Bani for them,” he quipped.

