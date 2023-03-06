Javeria Abbasi joins the viral ‘Tum Tum’ trend: Watch video

Famous drama actor Javeria Abbasi, with Reham Rafiq, is the latest to hop on to the viral ‘Tum Tum’ dance trend.

Earlier this week, Abbasi shared her take on the viral dance reel on Instagram, as she joined the young actor, Reham Rafiq (of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ fame) to do the ‘Tum Tum’ moves.

They aced the steps in the clip recorded at what looks like the set of her next project, while the Tamil chart-topper by Thaman, sung by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini, played in the background.

The viral video was played by over 100K users of the site and received numerous likes and comments from Instagrammers. Reacting to the post, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star Qudsia Ali, dropped a series of heart stickers.

Previously, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor Rabya Kulsoom was also seen grooving to the song during her Baku trip.

Several Indian celebs also joined the trend and gave their own spin to the catchy beats and signature dance sequence. Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari, recreated the trend with her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth and hands down, the duo was one of the absolute bests of all.

The A-list actors, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit also did the challenge in their very own way, while the young cricketer Shreyas Iyer joined his sister for the reel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Javeria Abbasi has proven mettle in several successful projects with the likes of ‘Shehnai’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyaan’, ‘Bay Qasoor’ and ‘Ana’ among several others.

