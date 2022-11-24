Javeria Abbasi’s post for sister Anoushay Abbasi goes viral

Actor Javeria Abbasi’s heartfelt birthday greeting to celebrity sister Anoushay Abbasi is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Javeria Abbasi shared Anoushay Abbasi’s picture in the viral post in which she felicitated her birthday greeting.

“Happy birthday girl ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” she wrote. “May you have many many more 💋 Love u my little sister ♥️💋♥️”

The “Benaam” actor thanked her in reply. Their fellow celebrity Ushna Shah jumped into the conversation by saying “Woah”.

Anoushay Abbasi is one of the most followed showbiz celebs in the country on the visual-sharing platform. She updates her admirers through visuals of her spending vacations and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she won the hearts of netizens with pictures of her in a green shirt and black pants.

Moreover, an 18-second video of her and fellow celebrity Hira Mani dancing on Instagram video had social media users talking.

She has proven her mettle in several successful projects with the likes of “Mera Saaein 2“, “Kaala Jaadu“, “Khushboo Ka Ghar“, “Pyaray Afzal“, “Ghalati“, “Prem Gali“, and “Benaam“.

