‘Jawan’ director addresses similarities with ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

South-Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar of Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’ finally addressed the claims of parts being copied from the iconic ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and his own ‘Mersal’.

As his latest film grossed INR1000 crore in global ticket sales, director Atlee Kumar expressed his excitement for the feat while also addressing the criticism that the title received for scenes majorly being inspired by his own action thriller ‘Mersal’ (2017) starring Thalapathy Vijay and Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) – the final instalment of his highly acclaimed superhero trilogy.

When asked about the elements from his film spotted by viewers in past hits, the award-winning director replied in an interview, “People will say that. I know people will say that, but I am not taking it from there.”

He continued to explain, “I have done Mersal, I have a wrestling scene in it, which is there in Jawan as well. I know that and it’s ok, both are my films. But when it comes to other films, for example, Bane from Batman. I want to cover the face of an actor in a film, which I want to reveal in the next part, so what mask can I go for? I have one half-skull mask, one full-bandaged mask, the entire film is about masks only, so I went with the mask that was designed by my production designer. That’s all.”

“It was nice. If they call it Bane, that’s fine, that is a good reference,” he added.

“In the process of creating things, of course, you will create something closer to something. If the intention is the same, if I am doing the same thing, then it is wrong. If it echoes, that’s ok. If it is a good reference, I am ok. I know I have been criticised for this for a very long time. I have been to court, I have won the cases, by honesty and merit. I go by basics, I don’t have an intellectual brain. I am not a brainy writer or a great director. I am very simple, I know my craft this much, fortunately, it is being translated well, I am happy,” Atlee stated.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jawan’, the pan-Indian debut of Shahrukh Khan co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Eijaz Khan, hit the global theatres on September 7.

Made on a massive budget of INR300 crore reportedly, the action-thriller surpassed the coveted 1000-crore mark in its worldwide collection across the languages on day 19 of the release.

