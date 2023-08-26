SRK reveals teaser of ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ song from ‘Jawan’

The teaser of the song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan‘ is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

He released the first look of the song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ during the #AskSRK session. The teaser showed him dancing up a storm to a catchy melody.

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

“Pehle karu Chaiya Chaiya re, ab karu Tata Thaiya…(Before this I was in Chaiya Chaiya, but this time it will be different),” the lyrics read.

It was an indirect reference to the ‘Chaiya Chaiya‘ song from the film ‘Dil Se.’

‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ will be the third song from the film to be released. The other songs were titled ‘Zinda Banda‘ and ‘Chaleya.’

Read More: Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s chemistry breaks the internet

‘Jawan‘ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.