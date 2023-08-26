26.9 C
SRK reveals teaser of ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ song from ‘Jawan’

The teaser of the song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan‘ is going viral on social media.

He released the first look of the song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ during the #AskSRK session. The teaser showed him dancing up a storm to a catchy melody.

“Pehle karu Chaiya Chaiya re, ab karu Tata Thaiya…(Before this I was in Chaiya Chaiya, but this time it will be different),” the lyrics read.

It was an indirect reference to the ‘Chaiya Chaiya‘ song from the film ‘Dil Se.’

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ will be the third song from the film to be released. The other songs were titled ‘Zinda Banda‘ and ‘Chaleya.’

Jawan‘ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Jawan‘ marks the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee, a popular director who has primarily worked in Tamil films.

After much speculation and wait, the actioner is also Nayathara’s Bollywood debut. In the prevue of ‘Jawan‘, the ‘Lady Superstar‘ was seen performing some high-octane action stunts.

