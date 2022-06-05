Sunday, June 5, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

#Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s look copied from Hollywood film?

test

Netizens are saying that the looks of Shah Rukh Khan from his upcoming Jawan is copied from the Hollywood film Darkman starring Liam Neeson.

Jawan‘s teaser showed the Chak De India actor’s head bandaged similarly to that of the Batman Begins actor.

Netizens took to the social media platform Twitter to poke fun at Shah Rukh Kha as well as the Jawan‘s makers’ lack of creativity. Here’s what they had to say.

Jawan, whose plot has not been disclosed as yet, is expected to release on June 2 next year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The project is directed by Atlee Kumar and the Main Hoon Na star has produced the film.

Apart from SRK, the cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Azzy Bagria, Manahar Kumar and Simarjeet Singh Nagra.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.