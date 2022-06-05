Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s look copied from Hollywood film?

Netizens are saying that the looks of Shah Rukh Khan from his upcoming Jawan is copied from the Hollywood film Darkman starring Liam Neeson.

Jawan‘s teaser showed the Chak De India actor’s head bandaged similarly to that of the Batman Begins actor.

Netizens took to the social media platform Twitter to poke fun at Shah Rukh Kha as well as the Jawan‘s makers’ lack of creativity. Here’s what they had to say.

Yet another feeble attempt to copy the west, what level of flop are they expecting to achieve 🤔🤣: #Darkman released 1990 starring Liam Neeson 😎#Jawan copied 2022 starting #bollywooduncle@iamsrk

Just Copy and Paste From Hollywood and nothing in Bollywood #ShahRukhKhan #Srk #Jawan — Amit (@Amit82714) June 4, 2022

Hollywood copy 😂 Becoz 2018 se 2022 tk koi Film lane se darr lagne laga tha … 2013 se koi film hit jo nhi ho rhi thi

to srk back with copy. 😂 @iamsrk #JawanTeaser #Jawan #SRK𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan #gaurikhan #SRKians #Bollywood — संकेत 🇮🇳 (@usanket44) June 4, 2022

Jawan, whose plot has not been disclosed as yet, is expected to release on June 2 next year.

The project is directed by Atlee Kumar and the Main Hoon Na star has produced the film.

Apart from SRK, the cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Azzy Bagria, Manahar Kumar and Simarjeet Singh Nagra.

