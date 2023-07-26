Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ first song to feature 1000+ dancers: Deets

The first song from Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated action-thriller ‘Jawan’, titled ‘Zinda Banda’ is expected to drop next week.

After giving viewers a good glimpse into the to-be-expected action, thriller and adventure in the film with the prevue, the makers are now all set to enthral the SRK fans with an energetic and peppy dance number, reportedly titled ‘Zinda Banda’, composed by South Indian musician Anirudh Ravichander.

As reported by sources close to the film’s production to the Indian media, the makers are planning to commence the promotional spree of the film with ‘Zinda Banda’ next week.

Not just the music, audiences have more to look forward to the number, said to be shot at a massive scale with a whopping budget of INR15 crore.

According to the source, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more.”

“Produced at an impressive budget of over Rs. 15 crores, ‘Zinda Banda’ will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving,” further teased the insider.

As for ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of SRK, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in five languages including Hindi along with dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

