Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman

Jay Shah has officially taken charge as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman on today (Sunday).

The former BCCI secretary succeeds Greg Barclay, who has held the position since November 2020. Shah was elected un-opposed as the new ICC chairman.

In his first statement as ICC Chair, Jay Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity as well as further accelerating the growth of the women’s game.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Jay Shah said in a statement.

Read more: Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC chairman

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

Jay Shah said we are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.

“Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights.”