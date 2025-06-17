ICC faces backlash over Jay Shah-focused WTC Final highlights

The International Cricket Council (ICC), faces severe criticism over chairman Jay Shah-focused video of the World Test Championship (WTC) final highlights.

In a 45-second video posted on social media, Jay Shah appeared multiple times. The video begins with a breathtaking shot of the iconic Lord’s Pavilion, then cuts to a slow-motion sequence of Jay Shah walking onto the ground.

The Indian administrator is also seen in conversation with ECB chair Richard Thompson, standing and applauding as he steals a sly glance at the camera, and congratulating South Africa’s current and past players.

Overall, Shah featured in 11 of the 23 shots used in the 45-second-long video.

Following the video release, Jay Shah was criticised heavily for his appearance in the WTC final promo.

One of the critics wrote on a social media platform X: “If you blink at the wrong time, you’ll miss the only shot of Pat Cummins.” Another critic described his appearance as ‘beyond weird.

It is noteworthy to mention that South Africa sealed the WTC title after defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets while chasing a challenging 282-run target here on Saturday.

South Africa were 213-2 at the start of day 4, needing only 69 runs to clinch the title. However, Mitchell Starc struck with the prized wicket of Temba Bavuma, who was removed after a well-made 65 despite struggling with an injury.

With only six runs needed to win, Kyle Verreynne joined Bedingham (21) and contributed four of those runs, including the winning run, thus ending South Africa’s ICC title drought.

Aiden Markram starred for South Africa in the second innings after a forgettable six-ball duck in the first innings. He scored a sublime 136 runs, while Kagiso Rabada was pivotal with the ball for the Proteas, taking nine wickets in the match.