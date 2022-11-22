Jaya Bachchan dubs ‘Happy New Year’ a ‘nonsensical’ film; Shahrukh Khan has a witty reply!

Bollywood’s veteran actor Jaya Bachchan once reviewed Shahrukh Khan led ‘Happy New Year’ as ‘a nonsensical film’; the latter responded to it with a witty reply.

Former actor Jaya Bachchan is known for her bold statements and blunt remarks about the industry, and often lands into trouble as well, the recent case in reference being her non-courteous attitude towards paparazzi when she hoped for the shutterbugs to fall as they tried to click her.

In an earlier interview, Mrs Bachchan shared her thoughts about filmmaker Farah Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’ (2014), when she called it the most ‘nonsensical’ film of all time.

She shared an anecdote about her conversation with the film’s lead, Shahrukh Khan and said, “I told him [Khan] he’s a great actor if he can act stupid in front of the camera like that. I can’t be part of what is being done in films these days and hence I don’t do films anymore. I couldn’t do it. But he did it so freely; I was impressed.”

“Of course, I went and told the producer and the main actor of the movie that I’ve never seen a movie which was more nonsensical than this one,” she added.

Bachchan also revealed the conversation ahead and how Khan silenced her with his witty response to the statement. She revealed, “He was so quick… amazing man. He said, ‘Jaya aunty, not more nonsensical then Amar Akbar Anthony’. I said it could be entertaining.”

“Amar Akbar Anthony is a film I love watching… if you want to laugh. You don’t take back home anything you watched in theatre,” the veteran concluded.

‘Happy New Year’, starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani, was written and directed by Farah Khan, while Gauri Khan produced it. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film was a box-office hit and is among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

