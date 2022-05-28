Jazlan case: Grandparents demand justice for boy killed in Karachi

KARACHI: “First, my son left this world, now my grandson, my only hope in this age, was killed, I am left alone,” Jazlan’s grandfather told ARY News on Saturday, while demanding justice for youth murdered in cold-blood by some youngsters over a minor verbal dispute.

Jazlan, a 17-year-old orphan, was killed in a private housing society near Karachi’s Super Highway over stopping some boys of his age from racing their bikes.

According to police, Jazlan was driving his car while a teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding motorbike in a ‘zigzag’ way in the society after which Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and opened fire on poor Jazlan.

Jazlan suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to a Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The deceased’s father told ARY News that Jazlan was doing ICMA, he loved music and also knew how to play guitar and piano.

Karachi: Jazlan murder case registered at Gadap police station

He added that they celebrated Jazlan’s birthday a few days ago when the boy also went to his father’s grave.

The police are yet to arrest three accused in the case three days after the horror unfolded at the private housing society. The law enforcement agency claims that they have arrested one boy and have raided several places for other accused’s arrest but have so far failed to arrest any of them or recover the murder weapon.

Comments