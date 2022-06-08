Jazlan murder case: Heirs demands JIT for probe

KARACHI: The heirs of Jazlan, who was killed over a minor dispute in Karachi, have expressed dissatisfaction over the investigative police, ARY News reported.

The heirs while expressing dissatisfaction, demanded of the Sindh government to constitute JIT. The officials of investigative police are favouring the suspects in the murder case, the heirs alleged in a meeting with the Sindh home secretary.

It may be noted that suspects including Irfan Faiz, Hasnain Faiz and Inshal are already arrested in the case, while a suspect named Ahsan son of Faiza Khan is still at large.

Jazlan murder case

Jazlan, a 17-year-old orphan, was killed in a private housing society near Karachi’s Super Highway over stopping some boys of his age from racing their bikes.

According to police, Jazlan was driving his car while a teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding a motorbike in a ‘zigzag’ way in the society after which Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and opened fire on poor Jazlan.

The youngster suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The deceased’s father told ARY News that Jazlan was doing ICMA, he loved music and also knew how to play guitar and piano.

He added that they celebrated Jazlan’s birthday a few days ago when the boy also went to his father’s grave.

