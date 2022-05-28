Jazlan murder case: Police yet to arrest suspects

KARACHI: The Karachi police department has failed to arrest the suspected killers in the 17-year-old Jazlan murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A few days ago, a 17-year-old boy had died of a bullet wound after some motorcyclists opened fire at him after being stopped from racing.

Jazlan has been laid to rest today. The grandfather of the slain boy expressed his unbearable grief to the media that he has lost his grandson after losing his son, leaving him alone here.

He told ARY News that Jazlan had visited his father’s grave a few days before his murder. Recalling the happy moments he spent with his grandson, he said that the family had celebrated Jazlan’s birthday.

“Jazlan was a music lover who used to play guitar and piano. On the day of his murder, he went to his friend’s home for completing preparations for ICMA.”

KARACHI: JAZLAN MURDER CASE REGISTERED AT GADAP POLICE STATION

On the other hand, police failed to arrest the prime suspects yet. Police told the media that three suspects, who are residents of a popular housing society, are absconding, whereas, they did not recover the weapon used in the incident.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects,” police added.

Jazlan’s family demanded the higher authorities to immediately arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

It may be noted that the altercation during a motorcycle race on the Super Highway in Karachi claimed the life of a 17-year-old Jazlan.

Hasnain, who was riding a motorbike, immediately called his brothers after the exchange of words. When his brothers reached the spot, they opened fire on the victim’s car.

As a result, Jazlan and Shah Mir suffered bullet wounds. However, Jazlan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police arrested an accused named Hasnain in the murder case while three of his brothers of involved in the firing escaped.

