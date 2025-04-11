JCP approves Justice Najafi’s appointment to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the appointment of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi from the Lahore High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the decision was made during a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, which lasted for two and a half hours. The appointment was approved on a majority basis.

The commission also considered the names of five other senior judges from the Lahore High Court for the position; however, no one was finalised.

In addition to Justice Najafi’s appointment, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan also approved the appointment of four new members to the Judicial Commission. According to sources, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir, Justice (retd) Nazir Lango, Justice (retd) Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice (retd) Shakirullah Jan have been nominated as members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, The Supreme Court of Pakistan has updated its seniority list after the recent appointment of new judges. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has taken the position of senior-most judge, following the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

The development came after Chief Justice Justice Yahya Afridi administered oath to the six newly-appointed Supreme Court judges in a swearing-in ceremony at the apex court.