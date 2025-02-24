JCP member Akhtar Hussain Advocate tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s member Akhtar Hussain Advocate has tendered his resignation to chairman of the commission Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

The Pakistan Bar Council has summoned its session on Wednesday, February 26, to nominate its representative in the judicial commission. Sources have said that senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon will likely to be nominated as member of the JCP to replace Akhtar Hussain.

Akhtar Hussain has tendered resignation from the judicial commission over the issue of the judges transfer and seniority.

In an informal chat Akhtar Hussain has said that he was not agreed with the Pakistan Bar’s stance with regard to judges’ seniority and transfer thus thought it appropriate to step down.

In his resignation letter, Akhtar Hussain Advocate has said the Pakistan Bar has nominated him three times as the member of the judicial commission and he had performed his responsibilities as best as possible.

He said, he could not further work owing to disagreement over recent judicial appointments.

“I am sending a copy of my resignation to the Pakistan Bar Council and request appointment of a new member in my place as per the constitution,” the resignation letter read.

“I express my thanks to the Chairman Pakistan Bar over his trust,” the letter added.