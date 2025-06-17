JCSC General Shamshad Mirza confers civil awards to scientists, engineers

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Deputy Chairman Development Control Committee and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), on Tuesday conferred civil awards on 47 eminent scientists and engineers, serving under the National Command Authority for their meritorious services.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the investiture ceremony, held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, was conducted on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Among the recipients, 10 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 21 received the President’s Award for Pride of Performance, and 16 were honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.