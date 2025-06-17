web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

JCSC General Shamshad Mirza confers civil awards to scientists, engineers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Deputy Chairman Development Control Committee and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), on Tuesday conferred civil awards on 47 eminent scientists and engineers, serving under the National Command Authority for their meritorious services.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the investiture ceremony, held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, was conducted on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Among the recipients, 10 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 21 received the President’s Award for Pride of Performance, and 16 were honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.