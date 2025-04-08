Jeddah Airport handles 5.3 million pilgrims in five weeks

Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced that this year’s five-week peak Umrah season, which ran from March 1 to April 5 (Ramadan 1 to Shawwal 7), saw a record-breaking 5.3 million people transit through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

According to Jeddah Airports Company CEO Eng Mazen Johar, the careful execution of operational plans during the current peak Umrah season helped to expedite Umrah processes and shorten wait times in the procedures area. This was in keeping with the increasing number of pilgrims using the airport terminals to make the Umrah.

Eng. Johar said that during this time, King Abdulaziz Airport handled 6.4 million baggage and saw unprecedented numbers of passengers board 31,500 aircraft.

He underlined that without God’s grace, the wise leadership’s instructions, and the constant oversight of the Emirate of Makkah Region, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the CEO of Matarat Holding Company, who keep an eye on the standard of services offered to God’s guests at the airport, the airport’s operational plans would not have been completed.

Using a collective work structure that embodies the spirit of one team and working under one umbrella, he also commended the efforts of all agencies functioning at the airport, without exception.

In addition, Eng. Johar expressed gratitude to the King Abdulaziz International Airport staff as well as all government, security, and operational agencies for their hard work during the busy Umrah season, which helped the airport meet the goals of the season’s operational plan.

He underlined that in order to guarantee efficient passenger movement through the airport, operational strategies would continue to be implemented.