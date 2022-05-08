Jeddah airport’s CEO sacked after mismanagement in flight operations

RIYADH: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jeddah airport has been sacked by the Saudi Arabia’s government owing to mismanagement in flight operations during Umrah season and Eid holidays.

According to Saudi media, the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Company decided to sack the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company Ryyan Tarabzoni, and appoint Ayman Abo Abah as Jeddah airport CEO.

The board took the decision to replace the CEO after the failure to operate the airport in a proper way during a peaked season, includes the Eid holiday and Umrah season.

The board held an exceptional meeting on Saturday to discuss the emerge challenges happened in the airport during the last few days and the needed solutions, according to a statement.

On Thursday, Saudi minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser ordered an urgent investigation committee into chaotic scenes at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The board wished Abo Abah all the best in his new mission. Abo Abah has a long work experience of more than 28 years, during which he held many leadership positions, including the deputy vice president for operations at Riyadh Airports Company.

