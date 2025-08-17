Jeddah mayoralty cleans up millions of square meters in massive campaign

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Mayoralty has cleaned up 4.4 million square meters of vacant land in July 2025 alone, local media reported.

The mayoralty clarified that in addition to mechanical sweeping of over 109,000 kilometers, the field operation of the General Administration of Cleanliness Projects under the mayoralty involved manual sweeping of streets and squares across a distance of over 313,000 kilometers.

As part of its plans to improve the urban landscape and improve quality of life, the mayoralty has achieved notable progress in eliminating visual distortions and increasing cleanliness levels.

Over 48,000 containers were cleaned and disinfected by the mayoralty. More than 2,000 public park facilities were also cleaned and washed as part of the campaign, along with more than 2,000 kilometers of walkways and 21,000 kilometers of roadways.

More than 7,500 unlawful billboards and posters were removed, along with graffiti that affected the general appearance over an area of more than 3,000 square meters, as a result of the mayoralty’s efforts to resolve visual distortions. Additionally, 877 tons of algae, more than 2,000 concrete obstacles, and more than 550 street vendor locations were seized.

Over 370 kilometers of sandy beaches were cleaned, 118,000 cubic meters of bulky debris were collected and transported, over 1,700 used tires were disposed of, and cleaning services were provided to assist 11 community events and occasions.

The mayoralty’s continuous endeavors aim to enhance environmental safety, improve the urban landscape, and create a sustainable urban environment that satisfies quality of life standards by reducing visual distortions and improving sanitation.