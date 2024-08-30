‘Jee Le Zaraa’ makers share an update on delayed film!

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar finally shared an update on the long-delayed, all-girls road trip film, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, to be directed by her brother Farhan, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

During a recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, Zoya Akhtar broke her silence on the hotly-anticipated ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, a girls’ buddy movie with A-list actors, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and confirmed that the title is anything but shelved.

“I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates,” she said, when asked for the reason for the delay, confirming that the project is very much in the pipeline.

It is to be noted here that actor-director Farhan Akhtar first announced his next buddy project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, with three leading divas of the industry, back in 2021. It was later reported that the rising star kid, Ishaan Khatter was roped in to play a pivotal part.

However, even after three years, the project does not have an official filming schedule.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, of Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the story of the title is written by the duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who also co-produce it.