‘One man army’: Fans react to Jeffrey Vandersay’s brilliant bowling spell against India

Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay wreaked havoc on India’s batting lineup as he bagged six wickets in their second ODI against India in Columbo.

Chasing a target of 241, India seemed in charge as their opening pair gave them a start of 97 in 13.2 overs.

However, Vandersay helped Sri Lanka make a remarkable recovery by first dismissing India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in the 14th over of their inning.

His opening pair Shubman Gill was the next to fall to the Sri Lankan spinner who was played as a replacement for all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Jeffrey Vandersay continued to strike at intervals and was responsible for the dismissal of India’s six out of seven top batters. He returned with the figures of 33/6 in his 10-over spell.

Following his heroics, Sri Lanka bowled out India for 208 in 42.2 overs and won the game by 32 runs.

The hosts now lead the series 1-0 after the first game was tied after their skipper Charith Asalanka took back-to-back wickets to bowl out India when the scores were levelled.

After today’s game, fans took to X to hail the Sri Lankan spinner for his heroics that helped his team down the visitors.

An India fan expressed admiration for the long line of spinners who played pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s triumphs.

“From Mendis to Akila to Hasaranga to Wellalage to this guy Vandersay, why it’s always one Lankan spinner who literally makes our batting lineup greenhorn,” the user wrote.

Another mentioned that Jeffrey Vandersay was not in the original squad for the India series and got a chance to play after Wanindu Hasranga sustained an injury.

“Just remember that Jeffrey Vandersay was not even in Sri Lanka’s squad for the India series and was called up because Wanindu Hasranga injury and now bowling an fantastic spell,” he wrote.

Another expressed surprise over Sri Lank opting against playing the spinner in the first ODI against India.

“Sri Lankan cricket team is mad or what why they didn’t played with Vandersay in first ODI,” he opined.

A fan called Vandersay ‘One man army’ for Sri Lanka following his match-winning bowling spell.

“Jeffrey Vandersay unbelievable spell. Never seen this kind of spin bowling for a long time. One man army for Sri Lanka,” the fan wrote.

A fan claimed that Vandersay registered the best-ever bowling figures by a right-arm leg spinner in ODIs against India.