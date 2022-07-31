Jehlum: Nikkah registrar arrested for taking bribe

Jehlum: Anti-corruption officials arrested a nikkah registrar taking bribe red-handedly, ARY News reported.

Ant-corruption officials also recovered tagged currency notes, that the registrar took as bribes.

According to details, a citizen went to the registrar for verification of his brother’s unmarried certificate when he asked him for a bribe to process his work.

The registrar took a bribe from the citizen and then processed his request.

Anti-corruption officials raided his office and arrested the marriage registrar for taking bribes.

Earlier on July 2, a Karachi policeman in a unique order to a citizen allegedly demanded two goats and a cow as a bribe to arrest the accused, who attacked him.

According to ARY News, selling and buying of sacrificial animals has geared up as the Eidul Adha is coming nearer and now even cops have started to demand sacrificial animals as bribes to discharge their duties.

Recently, a firing incident took place at the house of a citizen named Azhar Iqbal in the jurisdiction of Ferozeabad police station of Karachi on June 23, and when the victim reached the police station with his application, the already distressed citizen was reportedly asked to buy two goats and a cow for the arrest of the attacker.

