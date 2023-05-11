Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Imran Khan’s release

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has reacted to the release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Finally sense has prevailed 🙏🏼🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8K5IV1BgKt — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) May 11, 2023

In her tweet, the former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith said with an emoji of the Pakistani flag that “Finally sense has prevailed.”

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to stay at the Police Lines Guest House but not as a prisoner and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the former PM’s security. He was directed to appear in Islamabad High Court tomorrow morning (Friday).

PTI Plea

The PTI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision calling party chief Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “legal”.

Terming the judgment ‘full of flaws’, Imran Khan termed the arrest warrants issued by the NAB ‘illegal’ and added that he did not receive notice of transforming the inquiry into the investigation.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.