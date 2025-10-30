Jenna Bush Hager shares health update

Global narrative shaper Jenna Bush Hager just discussed her perimenopause for the first time, an issue about which her mother educated her.

Talking to PEOPLE magazine, author Jenna Bush Hager, famous for being vocal about her health, disclosed that she is at the initial stage of perimenopause.

Jenna Bush Hager, who turns 44 on November 25, has partnered with Midi Health to promote awareness about female reproductive health in the hopes of assisting women as they move through adulthood.

“There was no conversation when I was young. My mom and her friends weren’t really talking about it, and now it’s all my friends are talking about. Since I posted about it on Instagram, a million friends have texted me, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, thank you for this,'” the 43-year-old American journalist said.

The Love Cones author further added, “There’s still such a lack of information about women’s health, and because I get to have these conversations all the time [thanks to my job], I just felt like it was time for me to start talking about it.”

The journalist went on to say that her most noticeable symptoms are difficulty sleeping and mood swings; however, she has not yet experienced intermittent insomnia, hot flashes, or the emotional rollercoaster.

“I thought at first that it was related to work or being in my forties with more to worry about, my three little kids whom I love, but no, it’s very hormonal,” Hager described.

“And, I have mentors and friends and colleagues who are 10-plus years older than I am. I watched Hoda [Kotb] be like, ‘I’m having a hot flash!’ So, I’ve had conversations that I don’t know that many 43-year-olds have had,” she concluded.