Jenna Ortega sparks cosmetic surgery rumours after latest appearance

Actor Jenna Ortega raised eyebrows with her stunning appearance at the premiere of ‘Wednesday’ season 2.

For the event in New York, the 22-year-old actor went for a backless black silk gown and bleached her eyebrows.

However, it was the drastic changes in her facial appearance which led many to believe that the actor had undergone a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Several took to social media to suggest that the ‘Wednesday’ season 2 actor might have gone under the knife to change her appearance.

Many speculated that Jenna Ortega might have had a bichectomy, a surgical procedure that involves removing fat from the cheeks.

This was suggested after several pointed out that the actor’s cheekbones looked sharper and her jawline looks slimmer, features difficult to achieve with makeup.

“She [Jenna Ortega] got the bucchal [sic] fat surgery?” inquired a fan on Reddit.

Another wrote, “Why does she always look like she’s actively upset to be famous?”

“Shes so beautiful but shes clearly trying to go for a sick unsettling look for this and idk if i find it intriguing or disturbing,” a third Redditor penned.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the release of the second part of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 after the first part aired on August 6.

Netflix has scheduled the second part of the hit show for streaming on September 3.

According to an official logline, season 2 follows “Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”