Will Jenna Ortega return to the MCU after appearing in THIS Marvel movie?

Jenna Ortega has already been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), appearing in Iron Man 3, which starred Robert Downey Jr, though many fans may not remember.

The Wednesday star recently spoke about her small role in Iron Man 3 during an interview. When told, “I’m hoping that we can get Jenna Ortega into the Marvel Universe,” she quickly replied, “I did it once.”

She explained, “It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg, and I’m the vice president’s daughter.”

Her Death of a Unicorn co-star Paul Rudd, who is a major part of the MCU as Ant-Man, responded with hope that Jenna Ortega could return.

“Marvel is very good at laying those breadcrumbs,” he said. “So it might very well be that you come back. They should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise.”

However, the Jenna Ortega doesn’t seem eager for a return. “They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on,” she added.

Read More: Jenna Ortega reveals the ‘craziest’ rumor she’s heard about herself

Since her brief MCU appearance at just 11 years old, Jenna Ortega has made a name for herself. She has starred in multiple Scream films and the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

Iron Man 3, starring Robert Downey Jr, follows Tony Stark as he faces the powerful villain The Mandarin.

The film grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits in the MCU. Jenna Ortega may have had a small part, but she has since risen to stardom in her own right.

Earlier, actress Jenna Ortega addressed the craziest rumor about herself dating Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star was asked about the wildest rumor she’s heard about herself. She responded with a laugh, saying, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everyone to leave us alone.”

Clarifying the situation, Jenna Ortega called the speculation “pretty hilarious,” adding, “I never said anything like that.”

She went on to share a funny anecdote, recalling that while on set with Richard E. Grant, he joked, “Oh, so you and Johnny?” To which Jenna replied with a laugh, “I don’t know that person.”