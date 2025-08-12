Jenna Ortega Reveals Terrifying Fan Encounters

Jenna Ortega, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, recently opened up about her unsettling experiences with fans, highlighting the challenges of fame.

The 22-year-old actress, known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family spin-off, shared her fears in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside director Tim Burton.

Despite her success, Jenna Ortega revealed the darker side of fame, describing her fear of public interactions with fans. “I’m always scared,” she admitted. “Having someone shout your name in public is crazy. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable when grown men approach me.”

Ortega recounted particularly disturbing incidents, including fans shouting derogatory insults like “fcking btch” when she couldn’t stop for them due to time constraints. “It’s horrible,” she said, noting the added discomfort of such encounters happening in front of her mother.

As fans eagerly await Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix, Ortega’s revelations have sparked conversations about celebrity boundaries and fan behavior. While no official release time has been confirmed, anticipation is high for the next chapter of the record-breaking series.

The Addams Family franchise, originating from a 1930s comic strip and popularized by the 1960s TV series, has long been a cultural staple. Its 2022 Netflix spin-off, Wednesday, became a global sensation, breaking records as the most-watched English-language series on the platform. Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic Wednesday Addams catapulted her to stardom, cementing her as one of Hollywood’s brightest young talents.

Before Wednesday, Ortega built an impressive resume with roles in Jane the Virgin, You, and films like X and Scream (2022). However, it was her chilling performance in Wednesday that made her a household name.